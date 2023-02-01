State of Minnesota County of St Louis Di

State of Minnesota County of St Louis District Court Sixth Judicial District Probate Division Court File No: 69DU-PR-23-19 In re the estate of: Duane A. Valure, deceased. Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition of Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM a hearing will be held in this court at the St Louis County Courthouse, 100 N 5th Avenue W, Duluth, MN for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Julianna Elizabeth Valure whose address is 123 N 65th Ave W, Duluth, NM 55807 as personal representative of the estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the court Administrator with four month after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred. (Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 182255