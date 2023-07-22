State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-515 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Kimber Lee Holmes Petitioner vs. Jarrad Michael Johnson Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear Via Zoom On August 15, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the St. Louis County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. Dated: July 19, 2023 /s/ Shawnee Kaseman Court Administrator/Deputy (July 22, 2023) 243253