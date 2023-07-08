STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT No. 69DU-CV-23-1145 In the Matter of the Petition of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, for certain relief for Certificate of Title No. 321928.0: ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE TO: Greg Borske; Jerry Borske; Debbie Donald; the unknown heirs of Gary Alan Borske a/k/a Gary A. Borske; and Occupants, if any. A Petition and Report of Examiner of Titles are filed in the above-entitled case, brought under Minnesota Statutes Chapter 508. You were identified in the Petition or the Report of Examiner of Titles as a party who may have an interest in the above-described land affected by the Order below. If you object to entry of the Order, you must show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter the Order. To object to entry of the Order, you must file an Answer, and pay the filing fee or obtain an order waiving the filing fee, by August 16, 2023 (“the deadline.”) No response or action is required if you have no objection to the Order. If you do not file an Answer, the Order may issue with no further notice to you. ORDER: That the Registrar of Titles of St. Louis County, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 321928.0 and enter a new Certificate of Title for the land therein described in favor of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, c/o Green River Capital, LLC, 7730 South Union Park A venue, Suite 400, Midvale, UT 8404 7, free from all memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. 1069180.0, and free also from the memorial of this Order. If you choose to object, your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Court Administration, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Room 320, Duluth, MN 55802, with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $300.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee; or the Answer and check or order waiving the fee may be deposited in the District Court drop box at the same location or filed in-person at the same location if the office is open to walk-in public. If you have questions about these procedures, you may contact the Examiner of Titles office by phone at 218-726-2572 or by email at binderm@stlouiscountymn.gov. Please note, however, that the Examiner of Titles does not represent you and cannot provide you with legal advice. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that a copy of this Order to Show Cause be served: (a) at least 20 days before the deadline upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 20 days before the deadline upon each of the above-named nonresidents and foreign corporations, partnerships, or associations that cannot be found for service in the state, by personal service out-of-state, or in the alternative, by two weeks published notice of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order at least 24 days before the deadline by first class mail to the non-resident’s or foreign entity’s out-of-state post office address; ( c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order at least 24 days before the deadline by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy ofthis Order at least 24 days before the deadline by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; ( d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chapters 302A, 303, 317A, 321, 322C, or 323A in the manner provided by Minn. Stat.§ 5.25 [Note: deadline date on the Order to Show Cause must be at least 30 days after date of mailing by the Secretary of State]; (e) per Title 28 USC § 2410, and Fed. R. Civ. Pro. Rule 4, the United States Government must be notified at least 60 days prior to the deadline date in the manner provided by federal law for the service of the Summons in a civil action. Approved: Thomas W. Reed Examiner of Titles /s/ Thomas W. Reed Dated: July 21, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT Attorney for Petitioner: Michael R. Sauer Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. 7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 (Phone) (651) 209-3339 (Fax) File ID No. 051163 (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239943