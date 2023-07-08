STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FILE NO.: 69DU-PR-23-235 In Re: Estate of Steven Herbert Trachsel aka Steven Trachsel, Steven H. Trachsel, Steve Trachsel, Pokey Trachsel, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM, a remote hearing will be held by this Court, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated September 22, 1992, and for the appointment of Lisa Jeanne Trachsel, whose address is 3710 Evergreen Ln. N., Plymouth, MN 55441 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: June 28, 2023 Leslie Beiers Registrar Amy Turnquist// Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator Jayne Sykora MN #: 390272 Sykora & Santini PLLC 212 3rd Avenue N, Suite 504 Minneapolis, MN 55401 612-465-9442 jayne@sykorasantini.com (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239931