STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FILE NO.: 69DU-PR-23-188 IN RE: Estate of Catherine Ann Trachsel, aka Catherine A. Trachsel, Catherine Trachsel, Cathie Trachsel DECEDENT. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Lisa Jeanne Trachsel, whose address is 3710 Evergreen Ln. N., Plymouth, MN 55441 to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 28, 2023 Leslie Beiers Registrar Amy Turnquist//Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator Jayne Sykora MN # 390272 Sykora & Santini PLLC 212 3rd Avenue N, Suite 504 Minneapolis, MN 55401 612-465-9442 jayne@sykorasantini.com ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238889