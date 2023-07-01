STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Civil Other: Judicial Foreclosure Court File No. 69DU-CV-22-2368 U.S. Bank National Association, successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND, Plaintiff, vs. Marion K. Diez, Defendant. NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE UNDER JUDGMENT AND DECREE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office, Civil Process, 100 N 5 Ave W #103, Duluth, MN 55802, the Sheriff of St. Louis County will sell to the highest bidder for cash at public auction the real property legally described as follows: East 25 feet of Lot 15, and all of Lot 14, Block 30, ENDION DIVISION OF DULUTH, according to the recorded plat thereof, St. Louis County, Minnesota Property Address: 2411 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 This sale is directed by, and will be made pursuant to the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment and Decree entered in the above-entitled action February 16, 2023, and describing the real property to be sold, in order to satisfy the judgment found due and owing to U.S. Bank National Association, successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND. A certified copy of the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment and Decree has been delivered to the office of the St. Louis County Sheriff, and is attached. Dated: June 26, 2023 GORDON RAMSAY SHERIFF OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY /s/ CM NYLUND #5212 Deputy Sheriff Dated: June 23, 2023 WILFORD, GESKE & COOK, P.A. By: /s/ Paul A. Hayes Paul A. Hayes, #0327888 Attorney for Plaintiff 7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 (July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29; Aug. 5, 2023) 238842