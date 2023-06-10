STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Civil Other: Judicial Foreclosure Court File No. 69DU-CV-23-392 Associated Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Estate of Joyce E. Guertin, Arthur W. White III, and Arthur W. White III, Trustee of the Arthur W. White Revocable Trust Agreement Dated May 25, 2021, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Saint Louis County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot 10, Block 1, Ambassador Point on Pelican Lake, an undivided 1/26 interest in Outlot A Ambassador Point on Pelican Lake, Saint Louis County, Minnesota .8 THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO: a. Foreclose the Mortgage dated September 27, 2007, and filed of record with the St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Office on January 28, 2008, as Document No. 848291.0, with respect to the property described above; and b. To obtain an Order from the Court reforming paragraph 4.A. of the Mortgage dated September 27, 2007, and filed of record with the St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Office on January 28, 2008, as Document No. 848291.0, to state the maturity date of September 19, 2037; and c. Obtain all other relief as set forth in the Complaint. WILFORD, GESKE & COOK, P.A. Dated: February 24, 2023 By: /s/ Paul Hayes Paul Hayes, #0327888 Attorneys for Plaintiff 7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 (June 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 232780