STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 69DU-PR-23-195 In Re: Estate of Mary Ellen O’Connell, a/k/a Mary E. O’Connell, a/k/a Mary O’Connell, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE is given that on July 18 , 2023. at 1:30pm., a hearing using remote technology will be held in this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Duluth, MN, on a Petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 27, 2018, and for the appointment of Debra Jeska, whose address is 1772 Freeman Point Road, Cromwell, MN 55726, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Information on how to participate in the remote hearing can be obtained by calling the Court at (651) 266-8145. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If the petition is proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. If objections are filed, another hearing may be scheduled. Any charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statute §501B.41, subd. 5. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date to all interested persons and persons who have filed a demand for notice. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Jill Echenwald Judge of District Court Dated: June 6, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Dated June 6, 2023 GABRIEL LAW OFFICE, PLLC Richard J. Gabriel (#32864) 880 Sibley Memorial Highway, Suite 114 Mendota Heights, MN 55118 Telephone: (651) 554-9159 Facsimile: (651) 554-0344 e-mail: rich@gabriellawoffice.com Attorney for Petitioner (June 10 & 17, 2023) 232742