STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 69DU-PR-23-182 In Re: Estate of DEBORAH RAE BURT, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Chassy Burt, (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on July 11, 2023, at 1:30 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55802, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving personal property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the decedent died intestate, determine the descent of such personal property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: May 30, 2023 /s/ Eric Hylden Judge of District Court Dated: May 30, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy (June 10 & 17, 2023) 232724