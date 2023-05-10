State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Sixth Judicial District Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-301 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Jessica Marie Anderson vs. Eric Nicholas Smith Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: May 8, 2023 /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator/Deputy (May 10, 2023) 222589