STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FILE NO.: 69DU-PR-23-64 In Re: Estate of Kenneth Sherman Maki, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2023, at 1:30 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Duluth, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Marsha Kay Oikarinen, whose address is 4315 West 6th Street, Duluth, MN, 55807, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: Feb. 21, 2023 Theresa M. Neo, Judge of District Court Dated: Feb. 21, 2023 Amy Turnquist/Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Dated: Feb. 17, 2023 Eric J. Berg, Berg Law Office, PLLC Eric J. Berg (# 0402615), 511 Lonsdale Building, 302 West Superior Street, Duluth, MN, 55802 Telephone: (218) 481-7181 Email: berglawofficemn@gmail.com (March 4 & 11, 2023) 200726