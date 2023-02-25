State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-PR-23-58 Case Type: Probate Estate of: James Walter DeRoche, Decedent (Deceased person) NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2023, at 1:30 (p.m.), a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent, dated October 10, 2001 (“Will”) and a First Codicil to the Last Will and Testament of Decedent dated December 17, 2014 (“First Codicil”) (the Will and First Codicil are collectively referred to as “Will”), and for the appointment of Brian K. DeRoche, whose address is 4268 Luzerne Road, Rice Lake, MN 55803 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: Feb. 21, 2023 /s/ Theresa M. Neo District Court Judge Dated: Feb. 21, 2023 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Name: Steven C. Overom Firm: Overom Law, PLLC Address: 802 Garfield Avenue Suite 101, Duluth, MN 55802 Attorney License No.: 0083331 Email: soverom@overomlaw.com Telephone: (218) 625-8460 ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 197452