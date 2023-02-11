STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re the Custody of: CJS, dob: 08.29.21 Mecayla E. Ostrander, Petitioner, and Miranda Marie Ostrander DOD 10.12.22 and Toby Smith, Respondents. Court File #: 69DU-FA-23-40 SUMMONS FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY (Minn. Stat. §257C) THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition for Third-Party Custody which is herewith served upon you, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, not including the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioner everything she is asking for in the attached Petition. THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. READ THIS SUMMONS AND ATTACHED PETITION CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE. The object of this proceeding is Third-Party Custody and Parenting Time. LEGAL AID SERVICE OF NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA Dated: January 10, 2023 /s/ Nicholas F. Hallman Nicholas F. Hallman AIN: 401431 Legal Aid Service of NE MN 424 West Superior Street, Suite 302 Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 722.5480 nhallman@lasnem.org (Feb 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 193194