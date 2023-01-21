State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-14 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Samantha Loris Phillips Petitioner vs. Brett James Ophus Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Ave W Room 320 Duluth MN 55802 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. /s/ Matthew A Stai Court Administrator/Deputy (Jan. 21, 2023) 170358