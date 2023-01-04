STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COUIRT CASE TYPE: DISSOLUTION W/CHILD COURT FILE NO. 69DU-FA-20-769 IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF BRANDON FICHTNER AND TARAH FICHTNER NOTICE OF MOTION AND MOTION TO: TARAH FICHTNER. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: THAT A HEARING WILL BE HELD ON February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Dale Harris at the St. Louis County Courthouse or via zoom. At the hearing, Petitioner will make the following: MOTION: 1. Award Petitioner sole legal and sole physical custody of the minor children. 2. Suspend Respondent’s parenting time pending further order of the court. 3. Terminate Petitioner’s obligation to pay child support to Respondent. All responsive pleadings shall be served on Petitioner’s attorney, and mailed to or filed with the Court no later than seven (7) days prior to the scheduled hearing. In ruling on this motion, the Court may, in its discretion, disregard any responsive pleadings served or filed less than seven (7) days prior to the hearing. THE COUIRT MAY GRANT ANY OR ALL OF THE ABOVE RELIEF EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT PRESENT. DATED: 12/24/2022 TERRI PORT WRIGHT ATTORNEY ID NO 0387370 6 11TH STREET CLOQUET, MN 55720 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Jan 4, 2023)