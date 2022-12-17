State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-PR-22-458 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Lori Ann Kasell Decedent (Deceased Person) NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITOR It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 17, 2023, at 1:30 PM a hearing will be held in this Court at Duluth, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Curtis Wilfred Dybvig, Jr., whose address is 11116 Gettysburg Avenue N., Champlin, MN 55316 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: Dec. 13, 2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Eric Hylden Judge of District Court Dated: Dec. 13, 2022 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131442