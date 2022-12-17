STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-22-412 In Re: Estate of Laura Ellen Condon, a/k/a Laura E. Condon, Decedent. AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, via Zoom, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 3, 1993, and for the appointment of Christopher D. Lonke, whose address is 15370 Danville Avenue West, Rosemount, MN 55068, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: December 12, 2022 /s/ Eric Hylden Judge of District Court Dated: Dec. 12, 2022 Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator WORNSON GOGGINS, PC Christopher E. Morris (MN# 212209) 119 East Main Street New Prague, MN 56071 952-758-4161 cmorris@lawyersnp.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131441