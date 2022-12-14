STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: DISSOLUTION W/ CHILD Court File No. 69du-fa-19-995 In Re the Marriage of Matthew Jesse Strom, Petitioner, and Jessica Marie Strom, Respondent. NOTICE OF MOTION AND MOTION TO ORDER MEDIATION NOTICE OF MOTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held on January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable Sally Tarnowski at the St. Louis County Courthouse or via zoom. At that hearing, Petitioner will make the following: MOTION 1. Ordering the Respondent to immediately cooperate with scheduling mediation to determine ongoing custody and parenting time. 2. Ordering the Respondent to immediately allow Petitioner access to information about the children. 3. Ordering a temporary parenting time schedule, including phone/facetime contact, as delineated in the attached affidavit. 4. Ordering Respondent to pay all of Petitioner’s attorney’s fees and court costs associated with filing this Motion. 5. Any other relief deemed appropriate by the court. All responsive pleadings shall be served on Petitioner’s attorney, and mailed to or filed with the Court no later than seven (7) days prior to the scheduled hearing. In ruling on this motion, the Court may, in its discretion, disregard any responsive pleadings served or filed less than seven (7) days prior to the hearing. This motion is based upon the attached affidavits and/or pleadings. THE COURT MAY GRANT ANY OR ALL OF THE ABOVE RELIEF EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT PRESENT. PORT WRIGHT LAW OFFICE Dated: 11/10/2022 /s/Terri Port Wright Terri Port Wright (MN# 0387370) 6 11th Street Suite 2 Cloquet Minnesota 55720 Telephone: (218) 879-4509 Facsimile: (218) 878-4704 ATTORNEY FOR Petitioner (Dec. 14, 2022) 130358