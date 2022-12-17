STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT U.S. Bank National Association, Plaintiff, vs. The Estate of Joyce Arlene Manney, Solid Properties, a Partnership, Defendants. Case Type: Civil Other Quiet Title /Declaratory Action Court File: __________ AMENDED SUMMONS TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot Nine (9) Block Two (2) Aviators Field Addition to the City of Hibbing 8. THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO: a. Obtain an order declaring that the Estate of Joyce Arlene Manney is the fee owner of the real property legally described as Lot Nine (9) Block Two (2) Aviators Field Addition to the City of Hibbing, St. Louis County, Minnesota, subject only to the mortgage held by Plaintiff; and b. Obtain an order declaring that the mortgage, dated May 19, 2016, and filed of record in the office of the St. Louis County Recorder on June 24, 2016, as Document No. 01287396 is a perfected, and enforceable lien, against the entire fee interest in the real property legally described as Lot Nine (9) Block Two (2) Aviators Field Addition to the City of Hibbing, St. Louis County, Minnesota; and c. Obtain such other relief as the Court may deem just and equitable. Dated: 8-30-22 WILFORD, GEKSE & COOK, P.A. BY: /s/ Michael R. Sauer, #0387005 Attorneys for Plaintiff 7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200 Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 (Dec. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 129871