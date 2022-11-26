STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Case No: 69DU-PR-22-422 In re the Estate of: HOWARD WILLIAM GREGORY, Deceased. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED and Notice is given that on December 20, 2022 at 2 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Angela J. Pfister, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. ‘524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: /s/ Leslie Beiers Leslie Beiers Nov. 14, 2022 10:02 a.m. Judge of District Court LEDIN, OLSON & COCKERHAM, S.C. Stephen J. Olson 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 MN# 0300810 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Facsimile: 715-394-3889 E-mail: solson@loclaw.net (Nov. 19 & 26, 2022) 123097