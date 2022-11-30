STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: CIVIL OTHER/MISC Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, v. Michael Whyman Olson, John Doe and Mary Roe, Defendants. NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE PURSUANT TO JUDGMENT Case No.: 69DU-CV-21-2218 Judge: Theresa Neo NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff will sell the real property described as: Lot 11, Block 113, London Addition to Duluth, City of Duluth, Saint Louis, Minnesota Property Address: 4821 DODGE STREET, DULUTH, MN 55804 Tax ID: 010-3030-06670 to the highest bidder by auction pursuant to the Order for Judgment and Judgment entered in the above-entitled action on February 25, 2022, to satisfy the judgment entered therein for Plaintiff in the amount of $184,267.29 as of January 13, 2022, plus interest and the costs of the sale. A certified copy of the Order for Judgment and Judgment has been delivered to the St. Louis County Sheriff. The redemption period from the sale will be six (6) months from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. The real property must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on the last day of the redemption period. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. ST. LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Dated: October 24, 2022 By: /s/ C. M. Nylund #5212 Deputy/ Sheriff C M Nylund, # 5212 TROTT LAW, P.C. Dated: October 21, 2022 By: /s/ Samuel R. Coleman Samuel R. Coleman (#0389839) Attorney Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 Telephone: (651) 209-9785 scoleman@trottlaw.com (20-0153-LIT03) (Oct. 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022) 116034