STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT-FAMILY DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-FA-22-6135 Case Type: Adoption In Re the Petition of: J oHanna Hanson, Petitioner, To Adopt: Gemma Kay Hanson, DOB April 30, 2018, Minor Child, Custodian: Tabitha Hanson Respondent, Birth Parents: Monica Faye Hanson, and Jordan Devillo Hanson, Respondents AFFIDAVIT AND ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED I, Opal D. Richards of Richards Law, LLC, state the following: 1. I am an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Minnesota under License #0388696. I am the owner of Richards Law, LLC. I make this Affidavit based on my personal knowledge. 2. I am the attorney for the Petitioner, JoHanna Hanson, in this action for Direct Placement Adoption and make this Affidavit in support of Petitioner’s request for and Order for Service by Publication in this matter. 3. Pursuant to Adop. Proc. Rule 25.02, Subd. 3, I represent to the Court that Respondent and Birth Mother, Monica Faye Hanson, cannot be personally served in this state for the reasons detailed below, and therefore, seek an Order permitting us to serve Monica Faye Hanson, by publication. 4. It is our understanding Birth Mother, Monica Hanson, is currently homeless; has not had a permanent address during the past year; and is staying at various homes of friends and/or relatives in the Duluth area. 5. Our office retained Applied Professional Services in Duluth, Minnesota, to serve Monica Hanson with the Birth Mother Letter, Petition for Direct Placement Adoption, and Consent to Adoption and Waiver of Notice of Hearing. a. The child’s custodian and Paternal Grandmother, Tabitha Hanson (hereafter “Paternal Grandmother”), had physical custody of the child from July 5, 2018 until August, 2021. b. The child’s aunt and Petitioner in this matter, Johanna Hanson, has had physical custody of the child from August, 2021 until the present. c. Neither Paternal Grandmother nor Petitioner know of any other children of Monica Hanson, or know any of her siblings or other family members. d. On July 12, 2018, both Respondents spoke with Paternal Grandmother and told her they were being evicted from their apartment and anticipated being homeless. e. Paternal Grandmother has not known Monica Hanson to be employed during the past two years. f. Paternal Grandmother has a cell phone number for Monica Hanson for many years, but has not received a call, text, or any other communication from Monica Faye Hanson since May, 2020. g. Paternal Grandmother called Monica Hanson in May and June, 2022 and confirmed her cell phone number was still in service. During these conversations, she infonned Monica Hanson about the adoption and tried to set up a time for Monica Hanson to meet with the process server. h. Paternal Grandmother set up the meeting place on July 11, 2022 at 323 W. Superior Street, Suite 2, Duluth, MN 55802, where the process server from Applied Professional Services would serve Monica Hanson. I. Paternal Grandmother also set up the date and time for the process server from Applied Professional Services to serve Monica Hanson on July 18, 2022. However, Monica Hanson did not show up on either occasion, and did not call either Paternal Grandmother or the process server to advise them she was not coming to the meeting location. See Affidavit of Non-Service, attached as Exhibit 1- 6. Petitioner, JoHanna Hanson also contacted her brother, Co-Respondent, and Birth Father, Jordan Devillo Hanson, when he was incarcerated in Goodhue County, to ask about the possible locations of Monica Faye Hanson. However, Jordan Hanson said he has not spoken to Monica Hanson in several months and does not know where she is. 7. We are informed and believe Monica Hanson cannot be found; that diligent efforts have been made to locate her without effect; and it is not likely Monica Hanson’s location will become known to persons in our office, Paternal Grandmother, or Petitioner. Therefore, I request the Court allow publication of the Petition for Direct Placement Adoption. I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. §358.116. Dated: 9/21/2022 RICHARDS LAW, LLC /s/ Opal D. Richards Opal D. Richards Attorney for Petitioner 2746 Superior Dr. NW, Suite 310 Rochester, MN 55901 507-322-0550 opal@opalrichardslaw.com Attorney Reg. No. 0388696 ORDER A. The legal newspaper, Duluth News Tribune, in Duluth, Minnesota, is approved as a legal newspaper for service by publication in this matter. B. Notice shall be given to Monica Faye Hanson by publication once a week for three consecutive weeks in the legal newspaper, Duluth News Tribune, Duluth, Minnesota, by publishing the Petition for Direct Placement Adoption in full. /s/ Kathy M Wallace Hon. Judge of District Court (Nov. 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 121835