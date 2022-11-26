STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT – FAMILY DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-FA-22-6135 Case Type: Adoption - Direct Placement PETITION FOR RELATIVE/KINSHIP ADOPTION In Re the Petition of: JoHanna Hanson, Petitioner, To Adopt: Gemma Kay Hanson, DOB: April 30, 2018 Minor Child, Custodian: Tabitha Hanson, Respondent, Birth Parents: Monica Faye Hanson, and Jordan Devillo Hanson, Respondents Petitioner, JoHanna Hanson, upon her oath or affirmation, represents to the Court that: PETITIONER 1. ADOPTING MOTHER: JoHanna Hanson DOB: May 29, 1996 Age: 26 2. MARITAL STATUS OF ADOPTIVE PARENT: Petitioner is a single woman who has never been married either in the United States or elsewhere. 3. EMPLYMENT OF ADOPTIVE PARENT: Petitioner is employed full-time at First Steps Academy as a lead toddler teacher. 4. RESIDENCE: Petitioner has resided in Minnesota for more than one year, and presently resides at 401 10th Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. CHILD 5. Petitioner desires to adopt the Minor Child: NAME Gemma Kay Hanson BIRTH DATE April 30, 2018 BIRTH CITY Duluth, Minnesota BIRTH COUNTRY USA 6. The above Child owns no real estate; has a small savings or bank account with Respondent, Paternal Grandmother; has no bonds, securities or personal property other than clothing and personal effects of inconsequential market value. CUSTODY 7. The Child is Petitioner’s niece, as the daughter of Petitioner’s brother, Jordan Hanson and his girlfriend, Monica Hanson ((hereafter “Respondent Parents”). 8. The Child began living with Petitioner’s Mother (hereafter “Paternal Grandmother”) on July 5, 2018, when Respondent Parents asked Paternal Grandmother to come to Duluth, Minnesota and take the Child because Respondent Parents were unable to care for the Child. 9. The Child began living in Petitioner’s home in August, 2021 when the Child and Petitioner moved from Paternal Grandmother’s home into Petitioner’s own home. 10. The Child has not lived with either or both of Respondent Parents since July 5, 2018. 11. Gemma Kay Hanson will be Petitioner’s heir at law. 12. The Child’s Biological Mother is Monica Faye Hanson, whose address is a currently undetermined address. 13. The Child’s Biological Father is Jordan Devillo Hanson, whose address is at a currently undetermined address. 14 Petitioner desires that the relationship of parent and child be established between Petitioner and the Child, and states that such relationship is in the best interests of the Child. 15. Petitioner freely undertakes the obligation to fully support and care for the Child until the Child’s maturity. 16. The Indian Child Welfare Act does not apply to this Child. 17. WHEREFORE, Petitioner request a Decree of Adoption of the Child, Gemma Kay Hanson, by Petitioner. 18. Petitioner does not wish to change the Child’s name. Dated: 6/8/22 /s/ JoHanna Hanson, Petitioner Signed in the Presence of: /s/ Opal Richards Witness Dated: 6/8/222 /s/ Catherine Bauer Witness 6/8/22 Subscribed and sworn to before me this 18th day of June, 2022 /s/ Rachel Pletz Notary Public, Minnesota VERIFICATION STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED JoHanna Hanson, being first duly sworn upon oath, deposes and states that she is the Petitioner in the foregoing action; that she has read the foregoing Petition for Adoption; that she knows the contents thereof to be true and correct, except as to those matters therein stated on information and belief which she believes to be true. 6/8/22 /s/ JoHanna Hanson-Petitioner Subscribed and sworn to before me this 8th day of June, 2022 /s/ Rachel Pletz Notary Public, Minnesota (Nov. 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 121784