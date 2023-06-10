STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of George Paul Starkovich, aka George P. Starkovich, Decedent Court File No. 38-PR-23-221 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROCEEDINGS TO PROBATE WILL AND APPOINT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE. NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition signed by Krista Marie Starkovich, for an Order to formally probate Will and appoint a personal representative. (“Petition”) has been filed with the Court. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on July 11, 2023, at 2:30pm by this Court at 601 3rd Avenue, Two Harbors, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fourteen days prior to the hearing date. Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with law by placing in legal notices section of a St. Louis County newspaper once weekly for two consecutive weeks. 3. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 6, 2023 /s/ Michael Cuzzo Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: June 6, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Adminsitrator Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Yvonne Michaud Novak YMN Law 202 W. Superior Street, Ste. 303 Duluth, MN, 55802 Attorney License No: 0333578 Telephone: (218) 720-2888 FAX: (218) 260-2712 Email: yvonne@ymnlaw.com (June 10 & 17, 2023) 232573