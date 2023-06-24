State of Minnesota County District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-FA-21-404 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Heather Ann Soukkala Petitioner vs Reed Sheldon Johnson Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat.§ 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802. An Order to show cause hearing is set for July 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM via zoom. Meeting ID 160 154 6503 Passcode 000554 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: June 21, 2023 ___________________ Court Administrator/Deputy (June 24, 2023) 236784