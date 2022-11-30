STATE OF MINNESOTA BEFORE THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES REGULATORY BOARD In the Matter of the License Application of City of Buhl Buhl, Minnesota NOTICE OF COMPLETED APPLICATION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (herinafter EMSRB) has received a completed application from City of Buhl, Minnesota, for a new license to provide Part-Time Advanced Life Support (ALS) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 144E.11, subdivision 3, each municipality, county, community health board, governing body of a regional emergency medical services system, ambulance service and other person wishing to make recommendations concerning the disposition of the application, shall make written recommendations or comments opposing the application to the EMSRB within 30 days or by December 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. Written recommendations or comments opposing the application should be sent to: Dylan Ferguson, Executive Director, EMSRB, 335 Randolph Avenue, Suite 220, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102. If no more than five comments opposing the application are received during the comment period, and the EMSRB approves the application, the applicant will be exempt from a contested case hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 144E.11, subdivision 4(a). If more than five comments in opposition to the application are received during the comment period, or the EMSRB denies the application, the applicant may immediately request a contested hearing, or may try to resolve the objections of the public and/or the EMSRB within 30 days, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 144E.11, subdivision 5(a)(b). If the applicant is unable to resolve the objections within 30 days, or if the applicant initially requests a contested case hearing, one will be scheduled and notice of the hearing given pursuant to Minnesota statutes section 144E.11, subdivision 5(c)-(e). Date: November 21, 2022 Dylan Ferguson, Executive Director (Nov. 30, 2022) 126798