STATE OF MINNEOSTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS DI

STATE OF MINNEOSTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS DISTRICT COURT PROBATE HEALTH DIVISION SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 69DU-CV-08-2799 In the Matter of the Fred W. Hase Trust and the Fred W. Hase Family Scholarship Administered by the Fred W. Hase Trust NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF TRUST IT IS ORDER AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that on August 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., a hearing will be held by this Court via remote video-teleconference (Zoom) between all parties and recorded from the St. Louis County District Courthouse in Duluth, Minnesota on the petition of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Trustee of the Fred W. Hase Trust, dated June 29, 2023, requesting a Termination of Trust and more specifically: 1. Directing the Trustee to satisfy the payables of the Trust, including taxes, administration expenses, and reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses, including those incurred with this proceeding, and approving, ratifying and confirming the Trustee’s distribution of the remaining assets of the Trust in equal one-half shares to each of the Bemidji School District in Bemidji, Minnesota, and the Duluth School District in Duluth, Minnesota, as described in the Proposal for Distribution; 2. Directing the Bemidji School District to use the Trust funds it receives to award annually a “Hase Family Scholarship” to one or more students receiving a diplomas from Bemidji High School, in accordance with the Proposal for Distribution; 3. Directing the Duluth School District to use one-half of the Trust funds it receives to aware annual a “Hase Family Scholarship” to one or more students receiving a diploma from Duluth East High School and one half of such to award annually a “Hase Family Scholarship” to one or more students receiving a diploma from Duluth Denfeld High School, in accordance with the Proposal for Distribution; 4 Discharging Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee of the Trust and approving the actions of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and its officers, directors, and employees in connection with the administration, termination, and distribution of the Trust; and 5. Granting such other and further relief that this Court finds to be just and proper. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed an order allowing the petition may be issued. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that The petitioner give ntoice of the hearing by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date to all interested parties; The petitioner arrange for this notice to be published one time at least 20 days before the date of the hearing in a legal newspaper in St. Louis County, Minnesota. Dated: July 18, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Attorney for Petioner: Lauren G. Barrom (#0389279) Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP 2200 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street Minneapolis, MN 55402 Telephone: (612)766-7558 FAX: (612) 766-1600 Email: lauren.barron@faegredrinker.com (July 22, 2023)