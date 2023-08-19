St. Louis County Public Meetings The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department will hold public hearings on Fiscal Year 2022 program accomplishments for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs and open houses for the Fiscal Year 2024 CDBG Program funding cycle. The open houses will include information on the process and schedule to apply for 2024 CDBG funding. CDBG pre-applications will also be available. Eligible applicants are local units of government and non-profit agencies. Applicants may also discuss potential projects with County staff members. The following two events will take place: • Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Proctor City Hall/Community Center Complex on 100 Pionk Drive. • Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center on 8586 Enterprise Drive South. St. Louis County residents are invited to attend and provide information to guide funding recommendations for St. Louis County’s 2024 Action Plan. The Action Plan is the County’s application for CDBG, HOME, and ESG funding to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For more information, please contact Brad Gustafson at 218-742-9563 or email: gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250619