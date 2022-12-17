St. Louis County Public Meetings – CDBG 2023 Funding Process The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department will hold public meetings of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizen Advisory Committee to review applications for fiscal year 2023 funding on the following dates: • Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 9:00 – 4:30 • Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 4:30 • Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 9:00 – 4:30 • Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 9:00 – 4:30, Public Hearing on the Advisory Committee Initial Funding Recommendation. The meetings will be hosted both in person at the Virginia Government Services Center in the Liz Prebich Conference Room at 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia MN 55792 and virtually using Microsoft Teams technology. Microsoft Teams allow participation by computer or smart phone. Applicants for 2023 funding will receive an invitation to the meetings. Persons from the general public will find a link to the meetings on the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development CDBG web page here: www.stlouiscountymn.gov/cdbg For more information, please call Brad Gustafson at 218-742-9563 or email: gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov (Dec. 17, 2022) 131524