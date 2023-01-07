ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 2023 MEETING SCHEDULE The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will convene at 9:30 a.m. on the dates and locations listed. The Committee of the Whole will convene on the same dates and locations immediately following the County Board meeting. January 3 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth January 10 Town of Morse, 911 S. Central Ave., Ely January 24 Canosia Town Hall, 4896 Midway Rd., Duluth February 7 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth February 21 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth February 28 Fayal Town Hall, 4375 Shady Ln., Eveleth March 7 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth March 14 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth March 28 Lavell Town Hall, 2189 Hwy. 5, Hibbing April 4 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth April 25 Normanna Township, 6472 French River Rd., Duluth May 2 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth May 9 Hermantown City Hall, 5105 Maple Grove Rd., Hermantown May 23 Grand Lake Town Hall, 5287 Hwy, 53, Twig June 6 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth June 13 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth June 27 Halden Town Hall, 5523 S. Savanna Rd., Floodwood July 11 Camp 5 Township, Melgeorge’s Elephant Lake Lodge and Resort, 6376 County Rd. 180, Orr July 25 Proctor City Hall, 100 Pionk Dr., Proctor August 1 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth August 8 Mt. Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Dr., Mt. Iron September 5 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth September 12 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth September 26 Alborn Town Hall, 6388 Hwy 7, Alborn October 3 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth October 10 Beatty Township, 8835 Beatty Rd., Cook October 24 Rice Lake City Hall, 4107 W. Beyer Rd., Duluth November 14 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth November 28 City of Leonidas, 201 1st St. N., Eveleth December 12 Cedar Valley Town Hall, 7280 Hwy 73, Floodwood December 19 Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Deputy Auditor/Clerk of County Board (Jan 7, 2023) 147706