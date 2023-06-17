Small Claims Publication Summons And Not

Small Claims Publication Summons And Notice Case No. 2023SC000426 STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff(s): Short Term Financial, L.L.C dba Americash Loans 2400 E. Devon Ave, Suite 300 Des Plaines IL 60018 -vs- Defendant(s): Kristina Stenson 2226 Woodland Ave Duluth MN 55803 TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 715-395-1223 1313 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 on the following date and time: Date: 7/13/2023 Time: 2:30 p.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Electronically Signed by Cynthia A. Duppler Attorney’s State Bar Number 1118906 Date 6/13/2023 Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC 225 S. Executive Dr. Suite 201 Brookfield, WI. 53005 Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 262.641.3715 (June 17, 2023) 234384