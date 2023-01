Sale 139570, Conveyance 2020-0028: For S

Sale 139570, Conveyance 2020-0028: For Sale by bid - MnDOT owned property, 2.27 acres of vacant land located at the NE Quad of TH33 and Co Rd 56, Brevator, St Louis County. To be sold by sealed bid on 2/21/2023 at 2:00 at Central Office, 395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul. Bid Form, http://www.dot.state.mn.us/row/propsales.html . Info LandSales.MN.DOT@state.mn.us (Jan. 7, 14 & 21, 2023) 148844

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.