Rice Lake City Hall 4107 West Beyer Rd. Rice Lake, MN 55803 218-721-3778 www.ricelakecitymn.com NOTICE The Board of Appeal and Equalization for City of Rice Lake will meet on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Rice Lake City Hall 4107 W. Beyer Road Important information regarding property assessments. This may affect your 2024 property taxes. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may file a written appeal to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board will review the assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local City Council before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization. Contact Toni at 218-249-0733. ALL APPEALS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BE SUBMITTED IN WRITING. Toni Blomdahl Clerk-Treasurer (April 22, 2023) 215827