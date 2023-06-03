REVISED - NOTICE OF MEETING ST. LOUIS CO

REVISED - NOTICE OF MEETING ST. LOUIS COUNTY 2023 SPECIAL BOARD OF APPEAL AND EQUALIZATION Notice is hereby given that the 2023 St. Louis County Special Board of Appeal and Equalization will convene at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the Liz Prebich Conference Room, Virginia Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN. The meeting will reconvene beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the Lake Superior Room, Government Services Center, 320 W. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN. To be eligible to appear before the County Special Board of Appeal and Equalization you must first have applied to your local city or town board unless your property is located in an Unorganized territory. To schedule an appointment, please contact the St. Louis County Auditor’s Office at (218) 726-2385. NANCY NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Deputy Auditor/Clerk of County Board (June 3, 7 & 10, 2023) 230121