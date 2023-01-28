RESOLUTION NO. 1-18-23 RESOLUTION DIRECT

RESOLUTION NO. 1-18-23 RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE BY SUMMARY BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Managers (the “Board”) of the Duluth/North Shore Sanitary District, St. Louis County, Minnesota (the “District”), as follows: Section 1. Recitals. a. On January 25, 2000, the MPCA issued an order approving creation of the Sanitary District (the “Order”). The Order was published in the State Register on January 31, 2000. b. On March 1, 2000, the time for appeal of the Order having expired, a certified copy of the Order was duly filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State, and creation of the Sanitary District was thereupon deemed complete under the Act. c. On December 5, 2000, the Board, by majority vote adopted Ordinance No. 1, entitled “An Ordinance Creating a Sewer Utility; Regulating the Use of Public and Private Sewers; Establishing Methods for a Sewer Service Charge System and a Septage Service Charge System; and Providing Penalties for Violations of the Regulations Herein Defined.” d. On November 2, 2004, the Board, by majority vote adopted Ordinance No. 3, entitled “An Ordinance Establishing Rates and Charges for the Duluth/North Shore Sanitary District.” e. Pursuant to Section 15.2 of the Bylaws of the District, an ordinance must be published once in the official newspaper of the District unless the Board decides that publishing its title and a summary of it clearly tells the public of its intent and effect. f. Ordinance No. 3 has been amended and the Board desires to publish the amendments by summary. Section 2. Publication of Title and Summary of Amendments to Ordinances. a. The Board hereby approves the summary of amendments to Ordinance No. 3 in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit A. b. Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A., counsel to the Board is authorized to publish the summary and notice attached hereto as Exhibit A in the Duluth News Tribune on the earliest possible date. Section 3. Posting of Ordinances. The Secretary is hereby directed to post a copy of Ordinance No. 3 at the locations specified in Exhibit A. Section 4. Recording of Ordinances. Ordinance No. 3 must be recorded in the District’s ordinance book. The Secretary is authorized and directed to attach proof of publication to Ordinance No. 3. Adopted January 18, 2023. /s/ Kevin J. Bovee Chair ATTEST: /s/ Christine A. Penney Secretary EXHIBIT A NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE NO. 3 BY DULUTH/NORTH SHORE SANITARY DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers (the “Board”) of the Duluth/North Shore Sanitary District (the “District”) adopted amendments to Ordinance No. 3 entitled: AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING RATES AND CHARGES FOR THE DULUTH/NORTH SHORE SANITARY DISTRICT. The amendments to Ordinance No. 3 are summarized below: The ordinance was amended to reflect the rates and charges adopted by the Board for 2023, which are as follows: The Board will set a flat fee per CAF Unit payable by each User each month. The amount of the Base Charge will be set each year at the time the budget is approved by the Board and will represent each User’s share of the cost of operating and maintaining the District. The Base Charge to be imposed during calendar year 2023 shall be $90.00. Base charges are payable year-round, for all customers. Any User that pays the Base Charge by Automated Clearing House (ACH) will receive a $2 discount per month for each month paid by ACH. An excess volume charge will be payable monthly by any User with metered wastewater in excess of the volume allotted to that User based on the User’s CAF assignment. (One (1) CAF is equal to 260 gallons per day multiplied by 365 days, divided by 12 months for a total of 7909 gallons.) The excess volume charge will be equal to the Base Charge divided by 7909 gallons. For calendar year 2023, the excess volume charge will be .0107 per gallon for each gallon in excess of a User’s allocation based on the User’s CAF assignment. Meter Reading Charge. Each metered User shall pay a meter reading charge of $20.00 per month. An annual Debt Service Charge will be imposed on each User representing each User’s share of the annual debt service payments due on the District’s outstanding indebtedness. The Debt Service Charge shall be allocated in its entirety to pay the long-term debt of the District. The Board shall set the annual debt service amount each year at the time the budget is adopted. The Board shall send a separate billing once a year for the Debt Service Charge, which will be due by November 1st of each year, or such later date approved by the Board. The Debt Service Charge to be imposed during calendar year 2023 shall be $825.00. Variance Fee. The Board will charge a fee of $855.00 to consider a variance. Publication Locations: A full printed copy of Ordinance No. 3 is available for inspection at any meeting of the Board of Managers which are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the French River Lutheran Church at 7:00 a.m. Dated: (Jan. 28, 2023) 175496