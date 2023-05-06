REQUEST FOR QUOTES The Duluth Seaway Por

REQUEST FOR QUOTES The Duluth Seaway Port Authority (“Authority”) will receive Quotes for the sale of 13,000 +- Cubic Yards of Erie Pier dredge sand (“Material”) “as is” and “where is”. Quotes will be received until 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at which time they will be opened and read aloud in the office of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, 802 Garfield Ave, Duluth, MN 55802. For a set of Contract Documents visit https://duluthport.com/request_for_proposal/. Bid documents will be posted to the website by noon on Monday May 8, 2023. The Authority reserves the right to reject any and all quotes or to accept such qualifying quotes as in the opinion of the Authority will be in the best interests of the Authority. No representative of the Authority can verbally alter or modify a written quote condition. Duluth Seaway Port Authority Yonne Prettner Solon, President (May 6 & 10, 2023) 221966