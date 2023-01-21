REQUEST FOR QUOTE Issued By: Town of Lak

REQUEST FOR QUOTE Issued By: Town of Lakewood, St. Louis County, MN DATE Issued: January 18,2023 DUE DATE: February 8, 2023@12:00 Noon CST Purpose: The Town of Lakewood is seeking quotes for a Maintenance Truck. Specifications Include: • New or Used (low miles) 3500 or equivalent Cab and Chassis • Crew Cab • Dual Wheel Rear End • 4X4 • Gasoline Engine • Automatic Transmission • Work Truck – or Equivalent • Plow Package • Towing Package • 14,000 lb. capacity • Additional items: 1. Landscape Dump Bed 2. V Plow Power Angle Plow Assembly RESPONSE FORMAT Business Name: Contact Name: Contact Phone Number: Contact e-mail: Written Quote with itemized detail to support specifications outlined Qualifications and attachments which itemize specification with cost including projected ability to obtain and deliver truck as outlined and with timeframe(s). If subcontracted vendor is required to meet specifications, include name of vendor, qualifications, itemized cost and ability to provide and deliver with associated timeframe(s). Ability to provide assurances, as may be necessary, to demonstrate ability to obtain and deliver vehicle within timeframe. Qualifications and Selection Process: • Vendor proposal, quote selection and contract award will be based on the following, subject to Minn. Stat. § 471.345 or any other applicable statute: • Quote that reflects the nature, scope, functionality and specifications outlined. • Vendor has ability to deliver vehicle within timeframe identified. • Quote information includes Itemized description relative to specifications including any subcontractor relationships. • Quote information includes Itemized and Total cost for vehicle. • Ability to provide Government pricing. • Ability to provide reference(s) if requested. Timeframe/Duration anticipated for selection: • January 18, 2023 - Request for Quote Released • February 8, 2023– Deadline for submitting quote @12:00 Noon CST. • February 8, 2023 – Lakewood Town Board of Supervisors meeting – Quotes reviewed, Selection determination and Board of Supervisors approval of vendor and quote. Meeting is open to Public. For Questions: Contact Angela Lorenz, Town Clerk at 218-525-4991 or by email at clerk@townoflakewoodmn.org. Deadline for Quotes: Written quotes for Maintenance Truck as outlined are due in the Town of Lakewood Town Hall office located at 3110 Strand Rd, Duluth, MN addressed to Town Clerk, no later than 12:00 Noon CST on February 8, 2023. By email to clerk@townoflakewoodmn.org. By in person or via US Mail to the Town of Lakewood Town Hall office located at 3110 Strand Rd., Duluth, MN 55803 and delivered to the attention of: Angela Lorenz, Town Clerk. Quotes received after stated time will not be accepted. (Jan. 21, 2023) 166940