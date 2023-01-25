REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Duluth Seaway Port Authority (“Authority”) will receive proposals, for the acquisition from the Authority, of a GE 25-ton Diesel-Electric Switcher Locomotive (“Magma 6”) owned by Authority until 2:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 3, 2023, at which time the proposals will be opened and read. For a set of Contract Documents visit https://duluthport.com/request_for_proposal/. The Authority reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or to accept such qualifying proposals as in the opinion of the Authority will be in the best interests of the Authority. Acceptance of the proposal shall be subject to the Competitive Bidding Laws of the State of Minnesota and Resolution 02-19 of the Authority as amended. No representative of the Authority can verbally alter or modify a written quote condition. Duluth Seaway Port Authority Tony Sertich, President (Jan. 25, 2023) 173098