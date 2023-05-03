REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS St. Louis County T

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS St. Louis County The Depot St. Louis County requests proposals for the lease of space at The Depot, 506 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55802. Proposals will be received until 1:00:00 P.M. on May 30, 2023 via email or hard copy. Proposals will be opened at 1:01 P.M. on the aforementioned date at the St. Louis County Heritage & Arts Center – The Depot and will be considered based on the criteria set forth in the Request For Proposals. For complete Request for Proposal documents and instructions, please visit www.stlouiscountymn.gov or www.experiencethedepot.orgor contact Kristin Johnson at 218-733-7529. Kristin Johnson Depot Management Office (May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 220238