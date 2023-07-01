REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR HOUSING QUALIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR HOUSING QUALITY STANDARDS (HQS) INSPECTIONS The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, Minnesota (HRA) is requesting proposals for an individual/.firm to complete Housing Quality Standards Inspections at 365 high-rise apartment units owned by the HRA of Duluth, MN. Interested parties should contact Terry Paczynski, HRA Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager, by email at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com or by phone at (218) 529-6308, to receive a copy of the Request for Proposal Specifications. Responses must be received by the HRA no later than 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, in order to be considered. HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER JILL KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (July 1 & 5, 2023) 238855