Request for Proposals Employee Assistanc

Request for Proposals Employee Assistance Program Services The Duluth Transit Authority is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Employee Assistance Program Services. Proposals are due at the DTA no later than 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Proposals can be emailed in a .pdf attachment to: nbrown@duluthtransit.com, or submitted via regular mail to: Procurement Manager Duluth Transit Authority 2402 West Michigan Street Duluth, MN 55806 The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all proposals in the best interest of the Authority. (April 8, 2023) 211640