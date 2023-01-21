REQUEST FOR BID Issued By: Town of Lakew

REQUEST FOR BID Issued By: Town of Lakewood, St. Louis County, MN DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 DUE DATE for SEALED BIDS: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 12:00 Noon CST Purpose: The Town of Lakewood is seeking bids for a Class A Fire Apparatus; Fire Truck, Triple combination pumper, 1250 gallon per minute, hose body, booster tank, and all other appurtenances in accordance with the specifications outlined: Specifications: Sealed bids are required for the Fire Truck, triple combination pumper, 1250 gallon per minute, hose body, booster tank, and all other appurtenances in accordance with the Specifications as outlined on Exhibit A. To request a copy of Exhibit A contact: Angela Lorenz, Town Clerk by email at clerk@townoflakewoodmn.org. RESPONSE FORMAT and REQUIREMENTS IN ADDITION TO SPECIFICATIONS OUTLINED ON EXHIBIT A Business Name: Contact Name: Contact Phone Number: Contact e-mail: SEALED BID REQUIREMENTS: As outlined in the BID Specifications on EXHIBIT A, each bid must be accompanied by bidders accurate written, itemized and detailed specifications covering the apparatus and equipment which it is proposing to furnish and to which the apparatus furnished under the Contract must conform. It is the intent of these specifications to cover the furnishing and delivering to the purchaser, complete apparatus equipped as specified. Minor details of construction and materials where not otherwise specified are left to the discretion of the Contractor who shall be solely responsible for the design and construction of all features. The apparatus being furnished under these specifications shall conform to the requirements specific to pumper fire apparatus NFPA Booklet 1901 version 2016. INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS: Each Bidder must submit with their bid proposal a Certificate of Insurance listing the proposed manufacturer’s product liability insurance coverage. RELIABILITY OF CONTRACTOR: Contractor shall furnish satisfactory evidence, with the ability to provide references upon request, of the ability to design, engineer, and construct the apparatus specified and shall state the location of the factory where the apparatus is to be manufactured and tested. The apparatus design shall be an “original” generated by the Contractor/Bidder and not reproductions of fire/rescue apparatus designs previously engineered by other Contractors/Manufacturers. PRINTED PROPOSALS: All proposals shall be submitted in typed format. Casual, hand-written proposals shall be considered informal and may be rejected and the bid will be returned in its entirety. The only handwriting acceptable on the proposal forms will be on the signature lines. PROPOSAL FORMAT and SIGNATURES REQUIRED: All Bid Proposal Specifications must be in the same sequence as the Specifications outlined on EXHIBIT A for ease of comparison. The Town of Lakewood reserves the right to disregard or reject any bid not in this sequence. All bids must be signed by the highest-ranking employee of the manufacturer of the apparatus being proposed. Bids signed by a sales representative shall be declared informal and will be rejected. PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND: Bidder must have the ability to provide necessary proof of eligibility and coverage for payment bond and/or performance bond, as may be required. BALANCE PAYMENT TERMS and TIMELINE: In combination with itemized cost and total costs associated with all elements and build of the Class A Fire Apparatus all bids must include the balance payment terms for said apparatus along with associated Timelines. BID must include Final delivery price and shall acknowledge that the Town of Lakewood is a Governmental entity and therefore not subject to Local, State, or Federal taxes. Further, Ability to provide assurances, as may be necessary, to demonstrate ability to obtain and deliver completed Truck within identified timeframe. CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Bidder is required to disclose any existing personal or business relationships with the Town of Lakewood and/or the Town of Lakewood’s Volunteer Fire Department or its members. If selected, a written statement that no goods or services have been exchanged will be required. Qualifications and Selection Process – Sealed Bids are required: • Integrity of the Sealed BID requirement as outlined is followed. • Sealed Bid is addressed to, delivered to and received only by the Town of Lakewood’s Town Clerk in accordance with the stated deadline. • Bid is from a manufacturer with the ability to meet/exceed expectations outlined in the specifications and Exhibit A for the automotive Class A fire apparatus; Fire Truck, triple combination pumper, 1250 gallon per minute, hose body, booster tank, and all other appurtenance • Considerations as required by Lowest Responsible Bidder Requirement • Vendor proposal, bid selection and contract award will be based on the following, subject to Minn. Stat. § 471.345 or any other applicable statute. • Bid that reflects the nature, scope, functionality and specifications outlined. • Vendor has ability to deliver vehicle within timeframe identified. • Bid information includes Itemized description and specifications with information as outlined in this Request for BID. • Other information as may be identified, required or requested. • Ability to provide reference(s) if requested. Timeframe/Duration anticipated for selection: • January 18, 2023 Request for BID Released • March 8, 2023 - Sealed Bids for Class A Fire Apparatus due to the Town of Lakewood Town Hall office located at 3110 Strand Rd, Duluth, MN addressed to Town Clerk, no later than 12:00 Noon CST. Bids received by another individual, unsealed or received after stated time will not be accepted. • March 8, 2023 - Lakewood Town Board of Supervisors meeting – Bids opened @ 7:15 PM CST and determination will be made to accept/reject bids received. Meeting is open to Public. • April 12, 2023 – Tentative date for agreed upon vendor/manufacturer/ contractor, financing, signed contract(s) and required approvals. For Questions or to request a copy of EXHIBIT A: Contact Angela Lorenz, Town Clerk at 218-525-4991 or by email at clerk@townoflakewoodmn.org. Deadline for Sealed Bids: Sealed Bids, including all documents and attachments, for Class A Fire Apparatus are due to the Town of Lakewood Town Hall office located at 3110 Strand Rd, Duluth, MN 55803 addressed to Angela Lorenz, Town Clerk, no later than 12:00 Noon CST on March 8, 2023. Bids received by another individual, unsealed or received after stated time will not be accepted. Proposals received after the “Bid Opening” on March 8, 2023 will not be considered. (Jan. 21, 2023) 167198