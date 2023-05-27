RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA

RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Parkland To the Governing Body of the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 2821 County Road E, South Range, WI 54874. From the 1st day of July 2022 through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Bradley Wermter Trade Name: The Log Cabin Tavern, Inc RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Parkland To the Governing Body of the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 3205 E County Road E, South Range, WI 54874. From the 1st day of July 2022 through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: James Roufs Trade Name: EZ Street Saloon RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Parkland To the Governing Body of the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 6221 Veterans Drive, South Range, WI 54874. From the 1st day of July 2022 through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: HL Morgan LLC Trade Name: Checkerboard Bar RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Parkland To the Governing Body of the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 4368 S County Road E, South Range, WI 54874. From the 1st day of July 2022 through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Dan Patterson Trade Name: Dreamland Supper Club RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Parkland To the Governing Body of the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 3957 S County Road E, South Range, WI 54874. From the 1st day of July 2022 through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: HL Morgan LLC Trade Name: Checkerboard Bar (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 228491