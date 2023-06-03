PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACQUIRE LAND INTO TRUST ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 151. SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for the Fond du Lac Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota: The land referred to as former “Priority 19sb” property is in St. Louis County, Minnesota, and herein described as: Parcel 1: Tract E The North 659.42 feet of the South 1,320.52 feet of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN. Together with and subject to: A 66.0 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying over, under, and across the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN, the centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of said Sec. 21, thence on an assumed bearing of N. 89° 42 mins 13 seconds W., along the S. line of said Sec. 21, a distance of 80.89 feet, to the point of beginning of said centerline, thence N. 00° 17 mins 47 seconds E., a distance of 59.03 feet, thence N. 36° 30 mins 21 seconds East, a distance of 134.51 feet, to the W. line of said E 1/2 of the E 1/2, thence N. 00° 11 mins 32 seconds W., along said W. line a distance of 1,878.35 feet and there terminating. Tract F The South 661.10 feet of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN. Together with and subject to: A 66.0 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying over, under, and across the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN, the centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of said Sec. 21, thence on an assumed bearing of N. 89° 42 mins 13 seconds W., along the S. line of said Sec. 21, a distance of 80.89 feet, to the point of beginning of said centerline, thence N. 00° 17 mins 47 seconds E., a distance of 59.03 feet, thence N. 36° 30 mins. 21 seconds. E., a distance of 134.51 feet, to the W. line of said E 1/2 of the E 1/2, thence N. 00° 11 mins 32 seconds W., along said W. line a distance of 1,878.35 feet and there terminating. Tract H The North 659.42 feet of the South 1,320.52 feet of the W 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN. Together with and subject to: A 66.0 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying over, under, and across the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Sec. 21, T. 50 N., R. 17 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN, the centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of said Sec. 21, thence on an assumed bearing of N. 89° 42 mins 13 seconds W., along the S. line of said Sec. 21, a distance of 80.89 feet, to the point of beginning of said centerline, thence N. 00° 17 mins 47 seconds E., a distance of 59.03 feet, thence N. 36° 30 mins 21 seconds E., a distance of 134.51 feet, to the W. line of said E 1/2 of the E 1/2, thence N. 00° 11 mins 32 seconds W., along said W. line a distance of 1,878.35 feet and there terminating. (Tax parcel No.: 275-0019-00160, 275-0019-00167, 275-0019-00162) Parcel 2: The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Sec. 31, T. 50 N., of R. 17, W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN. (Tax parcel No.: 275-0022-00185) Parcel 3: The SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Sec. 27, T. 50 N., of R. 18, W. of the 4th P. M., according to the U.S. Government Survey thereof, situated in the County of St. Louis, State of MN. (Tax parcel No.: 535-0010-04300) Parcel 4: The SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 and the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Sec. 13, T. 50 N., R. 19 W. of the 4th P. M., according to the U.S. Government Survey thereof, situated in the County of St. Louis, State of MN. (Tax parcel No.: 225-0010-02060, 225-0010-02100) Parcel 5: The N 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 33, T. 51 N., R. 18 W. of the 4th P. M., St. Louis County, MN. (Tax parcel No.: 310-0010-05280) Containing 269.22 acres. DATE: This determination was made on May 25, 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Midwest Regional Office, Norman Pointe II, Division of Fee to Trust, 5600 American Blvd. West, Suite #500, Bloomington, MN 55437, telephone (612) 725-4583. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 C.F.R. § 151.12(d) (2) (iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust. A copy of the determination is from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340. If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses. If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal. (June 3, 2023) 230287