PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing and Redevelopm

PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will begin the HUD-required 45-day public review and comment period regarding the HRA 2023 Public Housing Agency Annual Plan on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Plan will be available for review on the website at www.duluthhousing.com and at the HRA’s Central Administrative Office located at 222 East 2nd Street, Duluth, MN between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for the period beginning Saturday, February 11, 2023 through Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Please contact Anna Carlson at (218) 529-6343 to arrange for such review. You may leave written comments regarding the plan which will be submitted to the HRA Board of Commissioners for consideration. A public hearing will be held regarding the Public Housing Agency Annual Plan on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at 222 East 2nd Street, Duluth, MN. D.N.T., February 11, 2023. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above or may submit written comments to the Executive Director in advance of the hearing. (Feb. 11, 2023) 193410