PUBLIC NOTICE THE FOLLOWING IS A SUMMARY OF THE OPERATING BUDGET FOR THE 2023 FISCAL YEAR FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY. THIS SUMMARY IS PUBLISHED IN ACCORDANCE WITH MINN. STAT. 375.169. THE DETAIL OF THE COUNTY BUDGET IS ON FILE IN THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE (ROOM 201) AT THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, DULUTH, MN AND MAY BE REVIEWED DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS. 2022 2023 Adopted Adopted Budget Budget Revenues Property Tax Levy 156,496,532 163,366,729 Other Taxes 33,570,477 34,819,767 Licenses and Permits 731,925 762,993 Charges for Services 55,746,234 57,276,472 Intra-County Revenues 24,277,886 25,423,867 Fines and Forfeits 133,777 118,830 Earnings on Investments 2,951,315 4,793,875 Gifts and Contributions 5,800 25,800 Timber and Land Sales 7,817,062 8,840,159 Miscellaneous 3,736,829 4,537,724 Intergovernmental Revenues Federal 70,904,718 45,961,291 State 90,042,305 84,796,310 Other 55,474 205,723 Other Sources Budgeted use of available fund 3,108,047 6,614,397 balances Transfers In 13,696,446 14,940,793 Other Financing Sources 134,999 266,889 Total Revenues and Other Sources 463,409,826 452,751,619 Expenditures General Government 62,470,525 64,682,898 Public Safety 60,910,414 65,172,302 Highways and Streets 104,187,344 105,407,846 Health and Sanitation 33,522,490 7,723,846 Culture and Recreation 2,928,910 3,082,071 Conservation of Natural Resources 10,819,005 10,261,855 Economic Development 3,660,488 4,384,258 Human Services 109,047,293 110,469,033 Debt Service 14,084,459 13,933,308 Other/Unallocated 48,082,452 52,693,409 Other Uses Transfers Out 13,696,446 14,940,793 Total Expenditures and Other Uses 463,409,826 452,751,619 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131528