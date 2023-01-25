PUBLIC NOTICE St. Louis County will rece

PUBLIC NOTICE St. Louis County will receive public comment on the NE MN HOME Consortium’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan for proposed use of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Allocation Plan involves funding from HUD’s HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) American Rescue Plan formula grant. Copies of the draft Allocation Plan are available at the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Departments located at the Government Services Centers at 201 South 3rd Ave W, Virginia, MN and 320 W 2nd Street, Suite 301, Duluth, MN. The Allocation Plan is also posted on the County’s website at: www.stlouiscountymn.gov/homeinvestmentpartnerships. The public comment period is from January 25, 2023 through February 9, 2023. Comments may be transmitted by mail, phone, fax, or e-mail to: Laurie Kramka, St. Louis County Planning and Community Development, 320 W 2nd Street, Suite 301, Duluth, MN 55802, 218-725-5007, fax 218-749-7194, or kramkal@stlouiscountymn.gov. The St. Louis County web site at www.stlouiscountymn.gov provides accessibility options for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency. (Jan. 25, 2023) 173541