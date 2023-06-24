Public Notice of Request for Proposal No

Public Notice of Request for Proposal Northeast Service Cooperative (“District”) requests proposals for their self-insured Dental Pool with service beginning January 1, 2024. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper or email form until 12:00 pm central time on July 17, 2023, they may be sent to Lauren Sterk, Northeast Service Cooperative, 5525 Emerald Ave, Mt. Iron MN 55768. Copies of the complete request for proposal may be requested from Lauren Sterk at lsterk@nescmn.net, and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the dental pool. (June 24 & 28, 2023) 236573