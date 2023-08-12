PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Noti

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given as required by Minnesota Law (Minn. Stat. § 345.75) of the seizure and intent to forfeit and sell, or otherwise dispose of according to law, the property described below which is determined to be used in or related to a violation of United States law. Any person having a legal interest therein and desiring to claim the listed property must contact Jason Johnson, nawgauge15.5@gmail.com within 21 days, providing proof of ownership. Unless such a claim is received by the individual listed above, the property will be declared forfeit to Jason Johnson in accordance with the law. PUBLICATION/POSTING START: August 12, 2023 DEADLINE TO CLAIM: September 2, 2023 Seized on 07/09/2022; DULUTH, MN; 1999 Godfrey Marine Sweetwater Pontoon Watercraft (Aug. 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 249317