PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 15, 2004 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $80,800.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Shelley K Richardson, single MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK N.A. SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC LENDER: U.S. Bank N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: St. Louis County Minnesota, Recorder, on April 9, 2004, as Document No. 00939923. ASSIGNED TO: Selene Finance LP by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/19/2019 and recorded on 03/20/2019 as Document No. 01351849. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/17/2021 and recorded on 09/23/2021 as Document No. 01425334. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2021-1 by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/27/2022 and recorded on 01/11/2023 as Document No. 01460185. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 13, BLOCK 95, ENDION DIVISION TO DULUTH, ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1515 E 4TH ST, DULUTH, MN 55812 PROPERTY I.D: 010-1480-08120 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Sixty-Nine Thousand Ninety and 47/100 ($69,090.47) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on May 23, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff`s Office, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Room 103, Duluth MN 55802 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 23, 2023, or the next business day if November 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 5, 2023 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2021-1 Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00369-1 A-4779603 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023, 04/26/2023, 05/03/2023, 05/10/2023 (April 5, 12, 19 & 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 210710